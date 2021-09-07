Advertisement

Timothy Chalamet and Zendaya’s epic Sci-Fi Dune is creating a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. The Denis Villeneuve directorial had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday and was lauded with the longest applause yet. Meanwhile, Villeneuve has shown his interest to start Dune 2 as early as 2022.

For the unversed, Dune is only a half story; the Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker will be following the footsteps of Peter Jackson’s approach to Lord of The Rings that had multiple movies. The film is the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 ground-breaking bestselling book of the same name.

In a roundtable interview with IGN Denis Villeneuve talked about his plans for Dune 2, he said, “I would be very ready to go quite quickly. To go quickly in a movie of that size, you still need to make sets, costumes, so we are talking about months. But if ever there’s enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit sooner than later, I will say that I will be ready to shoot in 2022 for sure.”

Villeneuve added, “I am ready to go, and I will say that I would love to bring it to the screen as soon as possible. The first film (Dune), I really had time to make sure that it was exactly the way I wanted it to be. I would love to have the same feeling when I make the second part. That would be the priority. Quality will be the priority.”

In a different interview, the filmmaker had said that he has full faith in his vision and stated, “It would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have Dune Part Two.”

Talking about Timothy Chalamet and Zendaya’s character in Dune 2, Villeneuve asserted that the Euphoria actress’ character would emerge as a female protagonist while Chalamet’s Paul Atreides will remain the central focus in the next installment.

Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve and the screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth is based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. The film will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd.

