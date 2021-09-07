Advertisement

It has only been a few days since Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet hit the red carpet for their film Dune at Venice Film Festival. Since then, the internet can’t seem to get enough of these two. Zendaya has also opened up about her friendship with Chalamet, while the actress has also been making the headlines with her beau Tom Holland who just appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland and the Euphoria actress worked together on the Marvel film and confirmed that the two are dating after a photo of them kissing went viral. However, what is hitting the headlines right now is what the actress has said about her relationship with Chalamet.

Advertisement

Zendaya has opened up about her friendship with Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet. As per the reports, she has called him ‘wonderful’, ‘talented’ and even said that the actor is a ‘good friend to have.’ While talking with British Vogue, the actress said, “Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

Zendaya even revealed that she and Timothée Chalamet are great friends. She further revealed that she wanted to star in this sci-fi movie even before the producers were on with casting people. She said, “Before they were even looking at people, I heard about it. And I was like, ‘I really want to get in the room.’ They weren’t looking in my direction. And I was like, ‘Hey, I’m here!”

While talking about her interest in filmmaking, the Malcolm & Marie actress shared that she has been ‘learning every day’ on how to become a filmmaker. “If I ever do become a filmmaker, I know that the leads of my films will always be black women,” the actress said.

During her interview, Zendaya also jokingly said that she needs to ‘hurry’ up and ‘figure out’ how to become a director!

Must Read: “BTS Promote Homosexuality,” Says Pak Politician Furqan Aziz Butt Who Took Down Jungkook’s Birthday Billboard

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube