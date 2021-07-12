All of us together are waiting for Marvel to bring to us Spider-Man: No Way Home which is neatly hidden from the world as of yet. The makers have taken special care to not let even a single leak about the plot. But what is not hidden is the alleged romance between its lead pair Tom Holland and the young star Zendaya, which is making headlines. Also, thanks to their viral kissing pictures that have created a whirlpool in still waters.

If you are unaware, at the beginning of the month Zendaya and Holland made maximum headlines when the two were snapped kissing in the driveway in Los Angeles while hanging out together. The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2017, and have together starred in three Spidey flicks since then. Now turns out, the Dune star cannot stop talking about her co-star/alleged boyfriend in her interviews and has again spoken about him.

Zendaya was talking to E! When she was asked about working on Spider-Man: No Way Home and the franchise in general. The actor says there are all absorbing it and taking time to enjoy it. The actor also went on to say that growing up with Tom Holland and the team has been special.

“We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience,” Zendaya shared of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “It’s pretty special to have grown up all together.” She goes on to define the experience on working the latest film “bittersweet” because they still “don’t know if we’re gonna do another one.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time this month that Zendaya has spoken in an interview about her alleged boyfriend Tom Holland, who also happens to be her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star. The movie is yet far from us and is set to release in December this year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

