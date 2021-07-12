Black Widow is off to a magical start at the box office and on its way to become the biggest blockbuster of the pandemic era. The standalone film witnesses Scarlett Johansson reprising her character of Natasha Romanoff. Keep reading to know more.

The film has finally completed its first weekend at the domestic box office and globally. It has put up a whopping sum on the board. As expected, the superhero flick has hit the $80 million mark. Speaking of the other 46 overseas territories, a total of $78 million has come.

As of now, Black Widow stands at a global sum of $158 million, reports Variety. In the domestic market, the film is all set to become the fourth film of the pandemic era to cross the $100 million mark after Godzilla vs Kong, A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

As we all know, Black Widow has also released on Disney Plus last Friday. It’s available at a rental of $30. Despite enjoying the run at full throttle in cinemas, a big chunk of the audience has already enjoyed the film on small screens. Thanks to all the Marvel craze, the streaming platform has made a revenue of $60 million within a weekend and it’s really huge.

Speaking of other releases running in theatres, F9 has managed to pull off decent figures between Friday to Sunday. It made $10.8 million from the North American theatres. In the domestic market, it has earned $141 million till now. On the global front, Fast & Furious 9 stands at a sum of $541.8 million.

Followed by F9 are Boss Baby: Family Business and The Forever Purge which earned $8.7 million and $6.7 million respectively.

