Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson has opened with flying colours at the box office. On July 9, the film released in the United States and other foreign markets had a good pre-release buzz as it’s the first Marvel film to arrive during the pandemic era.

As reported by us yesterday, the film exploded on its Thursday previews. It made a collection of $13.2 million. It surpassed Vin Diesel and the team’s F9 like a boss by a huge margin. What’s the big difference between the two films is that Scarlett Johansson starrer is enjoying positive word-of-mouth from all the corners. Whereas, Fast & Furious 9 garnered decent to mixed word-of-mouth.

After establishing a good base, Black Widow has roared on Friday. At the end of Friday, the film has made $39.50 million (including Thursday previews). It’s much higher than F9’s $30 million. From hereon, the film is expected to comfortably cross the $80 million mark by the end of the weekend.

Helmed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle.

Meanwhile, recently speaking about the character of Natasha Romanoff and her alter ego, Black Widow, Scarlett said that the character has been much evolved after her debut in Iron Man 2.

“You look back at ‘Iron Man 2’ and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so se*ualized, you know? Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of a**, really. And (Rober Downey Jr‘s character) Tony (Stark) even refers to her as something like that at one point… (he says) ‘I want some’,” she said as per per collider.com’s report.

