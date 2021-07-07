Vin Diesel led F9 has turned out to be a successful gamble for the makers at the box office. Everyone was in doubt if the film will yield good returns after holding a release for a long time. Thankfully, the fans of the franchise have done enough work to help the film in crossing the winning line.

After arriving in major markets like China back in May, the Fast Saga arrived in the US on 25th June. The film, as expected, witnessed an overwhelming response during the first weekend. During the second weekend and Independence Day, the film picked up a big-time and crossed the $500 million milestone globally.

Yes, at the end of 12 days theatrical run in the US (including paid previews), F9 has crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office. In the US, the film has made $122.20 million till now, while globally, the film has made $500.53 million as per Box Office Mojo.

Globally, F9 has already become the highest-grossing film of the post-pandemic era. As far as the US box office is concerned, it is trailing behind A Quiet Place Part II ($145.58 million and counting).

The film helmed by Justin Lin also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and John Cena in key roles.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel recently confirmed that the franchise will wrap up after the 10th and 11th instalments. He said that the films will arrive in 2023 and 2024, after being shot back-to-back. As per Comicbook, he said, “It is back-to-back. The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10.”

