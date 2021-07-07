Nothing can beat the anticipation Spider-Man: No Way Home has built with everything kept a secret, even the title of the film for the longest time. The makers this time around have been doubly conscious as to not let even a single bit of the plot leak. But did that stop speculations from spreading? Clearly, Not. Meanwhile, there is another speculation in the air and it talks about the release of the first footage of the film.

Yes, you read that right. As of yet, about Spider-Man: No Way Home, all we have seen is the logo and some BTS stills that went viral on the Internet. Of course, Tom Holland was generous to share a still or two, but did they count? Now, turns out some intel has deets as to when the studio is planning to release the first look teaser of the film. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

As per Grace Randolph, an insider who has given some strong updates before official confirmation in the past, the teaser trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home is already ready and waiting to go on the Internet. There is no confirmed date as to when, but the buzz is that the studio wants this week to be about Black Widow, releasing this Friday. Also, for Loki, that is fast approaching its finale. In that case, one must expect the Tom Holland teaser to hit after that.

Grace Randolph, in her tweet, wrote, “#SpiderManNoWayHome trailer update: I hear the TEASER trailer (a true teaser) is ready to go. However, my sources still can’t confirm a drop date. There is SOME chance that #Marvel might want this week to be all about #Loki & #BlackWidow and Sony is playing along. We’ll see…”

However, the possibility that Marvel heads can join the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser to Black Widow theatrical cut cannot be denied. The studio has done that in the past to draw an audience giving them a double treat. Stay tune to Koimoi for more.

