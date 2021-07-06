From Thanos To Godzilla, The Volturi & Megatron - Vin Diesel Family Memes Is Taking Over The Internet
The ninth film in the Fast saga, F9, released recently, and at the moment, the film and the franchise is trending on social media thanks to Vin Diesel and his character, Dominic Toretto’s love for his family. The Vin Diesel family memes see Vin’s Dom taking over every other major film franchise, including Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more.

In them, he is motivating the film’s character on the importance and power of family while helping them take down the bad guys. Check out some of the memes below.

While in one Fast and Furious family meme, we see Dom letting the Cullens know the power of family as they are set to fight the Volturi, another shows him saving Mufasa (Simba’s dad in The Lion King) from the stampede that originally killed him. A third Vin Diesel family meme sees him taking on Lord Voldemort in the final battle of Hogwarts instead of Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter. Another F&F meme taking over the HP sees him interacting with Harry at the train station when the Horcrux created in him died

Fast and Furious family meme also took over Marvel films. While one sees him morphed as the Black Panther and scream ‘Family forever’ instead of Wakanda Forever, another shows his reaction to Loki bringing the alien army to destroy earth in The Avengers. Another Vin Diesel family meme sees him in a still from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, where Ego says he gave Peter Quill/Star-Lord’s mother cancer. A fourth MCU x F&F meme sees his facing off Thanos as he utters the words, “No… Family is inevitable” A fifth even sees him taking on Dormammu from Doctor Strange.

The Fast and Furious family memes took over other universes too, and below are some memes from it. From featuring alongside Superman & Batman taking on the bad guys in Batman V Superman, where Dom enters instead of Wonder Woman. Another Vin Diesel family meme sees the actor taking on Godzilla as he shoots the creature while in the car. Thanks to this trend, we also saw Vin Diesel take on Megatron in this F&Fx Transformers mash-up.

Reacting to all these Fast and Furious memes trending on Twitter, the Fast saga official Twitter handle shared their thoughts. Sharing a gif from Fast Five – featuring Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto hugging Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner and Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto – they wrote, “Watching all these memes roll in like” The gif features the words “My family just got bigger.” Another one of their responses to these Vin Diesel family memes had Dom and Brian in the Furious 7 car steal scene in Dubai.

Which Vin Diesel family meme showing off the power of his loved ones is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

