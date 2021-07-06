Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance has been grabbing the headlines, and fans are super excited to see the former lovers together again. While recently the lovebirds were snapped kissing each other, thus cementing their relationship, the actress recently spoke about how she is doing currently.

Advertisement

The actress, who recently released a sultry new single titled Cambia El Paso with Rauw Alejandro, spoke about being happy, amazing things you never expected happening and more amid her reconciliation with ex-fiance Ben Affleck. Read all she said below.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez recently appeared on Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. While there, she discussed her current state of mind, happiness and even how she feels at the moment. As reported by Just Jared, the 51-year-old actress said, “I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay? This is it. I’ve never been better.”

Jennifer Lopez added, “I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again.”

The 51-year-old further said, “And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of them, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

While Jennifer Lopez is enjoying the best of her life, rumours mills were recently abuzz with news that JLo is all set to accept Ben Affleck’s proposal. These reports also stated that she wants it to happen naturally, just like how their rekindled romance occurred.

We are happy for you, JLo.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Black Widow Looks Like Garbage To Me,” Says True Detective 3 Fame Stephen Dorff

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube