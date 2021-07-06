Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik became parents to baby Khai in September last year. Since then, the parents and their near and dear ones have shared glimpses of the kid by either hiding her face or blurring it. The new mommy took to her Instagram stories & Twitter and shared a lengthy note requesting the media and fans to follow the same and blur her daughter’s face in public pictures.

Captioning her note on Twitter, “A letter from a Mamma,” the international supermodel said she wants her daughter to see and explore the world “without the stress of the media circus”. Adding that it is an “extra effort,” the mommy of one said she wants Khai’s childhood to be as normal as possible, “without worrying about a public image.” Check out all she said below.

The statement Gigi Hadid shared on her social media accounts read, “As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places- a true blessing.”

A letter from a Mamma 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ly7zqxFXro — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 6, 2021

Gigi Hadid continued, “On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

Her request – to the paparazzi, press and fan accounts, further read, “I know the laws change State to State, and I’ve seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred – but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images. I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

Gigi Hadid continued, “It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”

The new mommy added, “I would like to send a huge ‘Thank You’ to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate it.” She continued, “For the child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting… it still is an adult that understands and deals with it often.” Gigi concluded her post by adding, “I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I’m coming from. With love, G.”

We hope the paparazzi, media and fans comply with Gigi Hadid’s request.

