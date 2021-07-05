It’s International Bikini Day today, and what better way to celebrate it than by showing you pics of actresses who ruled the hearts of millions rocking them! It believed that as one gets ‘old’ (this word isn’t in the dictionary of those mentioned below), people say goodbye to this two-piece attire favouring cover-ups or monokinis.

But not these beauties. They have aged like fine wine and, from time to time, shared pics with the world where they are unwinding and relaxing by the sea or pool.

So, this International Bikini Day, take a look at some actresses like Jennifer Lopez, Courteney Cox, Salma Hayek, Julia Roberts, who, even in their 50s, are rocking the bikini look better than most of us.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi is all set to turn 51 this September and is rocking a body that many in their 20s and 30s are only dreaming of – I included. An author, activist, model, and television host, Padma shared a bikini pic on her 50th birthday, and we know many of the younger generations are wondering how she’s maintained that figure.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox recently turned 57, and we have to say with that bikini bod, she looks nothing over 35. So what’s her secret? In June 2017, the Friends alum told New Beauty magazine the secret. She said, “I’ve been doing Pilates for years, and in the last year, I’ve started doing electrical stimulation workouts with my trainer, Foued Douma. It builds and strengthens my muscles. I also try to stretch and run once a week and play tennis on Sundays, which I love.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez can give any actress or model a run for their money with that well-maintained body. The 51-year-old star looks picture perfect in every pic she shared, and these pics in bikinis is the cherry on the cake. Our International Bikini Day would be incomplete without her.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, who is all set to play Ajak in Eternals and Pina Auriemma in House of Gucci, doesn’t look anything over 50 years. And these pics of her rocking a bikini are proof. We know you cannot argue with that fact – can you?

Julia Roberts

After winning our hearts as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman (1990), Julia Roberts is still stealing them with these pics from the beach. Your – and our – International Bikini Day would be incomplete if we didn’t include us in this ‘yesteryear actresses who are winning us over with their hotness still’ list.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet, who became an overnight sensation thanks to Titanic, knows how to rock the bikini look even in her 50s and the above pic is proof!

Elizabeth Hurley

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, who earned fame as Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) and as the Devil in Bedazzled (2000), looks splendid in a bikini even in her 50s. The actress knows how to maintain that body, and if we dedicate ourselves to fitness, MAYBE by International Bikini Day 2022, we may be somewhere near her. I doubt that, though!

Brooke Shields

The Blue Lagoon actress knows how to show off her enviable body, and these bikini pictures are proof!

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda – Black Panther’s mother in the MCU, is rocking a bikini perfect body even in her 60s. Yup 60s. Take a look at these pics of her ready to hit the water, and let us know if you will ever be this stunning on any International Bikini Day.

Robin Wright

Robin Wright, who played General Antiope in the Gal Gadot led Wonder Woman (2017), is a stunning actress. If you think she showed off her well-toned body in the film, take a look at her bikini pics, and you will see how much more gorgeous she is.

Which yesteryear actress in a bikini was too hot for you? Let us know in the comments. And also, happy International Bikini Day, guys.

