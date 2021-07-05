What does summer mean to you? Well, hypothetically, we all want hot bikini bodies with pretty swimsuits sitting on the beach and sipping mimosas. Isn’t it? Selena Gomez just granted our wish. Her latest collaboration with La’Mariette is making the headlines and how.

Theresa La’Mariette is a swimsuit line that makes designer pieces for all sizes and colours.

Selena Gomez has been really transparent with her fans and has spoken about her weight issues every now and then. The singer had lupus and kidney issues which led to her weight gain and have been body-shamed by netizens in the past. But guess what, that didn’t stop her from designing her new swimsuit collaboration with La’Mariette.

Back in 2019, in an interview with Today, Sel said, “I experienced that with my weight fluctuation for the first time. I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

This wasn’t the first time a celebrity was body-shamed, it often happens that they get trolled for the most bizarre reasons. But Selena Gomez’s collaboration with La’Marriete is all about body positivity and authenticity. The collection consists of six new styles, two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, with a pattern inspired by the singer herself.

Take a look at her designs here:

That’s one pretty collection. We can’t wait to get our hands on this collection by Selena Gomez!

The collection is named ‘Aura’ and is inspired by the singer’s personality. According to Popsugar, the founder Morgan Brutaco said, “The Aura print is inspired by Selena, her aura shines through in everything she does, and we want everyone else to feel that sort of transformative feeling of being their most authentic self. Selena’s confidence is unmatched, and being able to design a print with her, which embodies that, is so rewarding.”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s collaboration with La’Mariette? Tell us in the comments below.

