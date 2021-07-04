Kiara Advani is one rising star in Bollywood right now. The 28-year-old actress has given some remarkable performances in her career including films like Guilty, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh to name a few. The beauty has shared an insanely hot bikini picture on her Instagram and fans are drooling over it including her friend and designer Masaba Gupta!

Kiara’s style diaries and red carpet appearances are quite popular on social media and fans shower so much love and admiration on her Instagram pictures and videos.

Kiara Advani enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms with over 17 million followers on Instagram. Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing site, Advani wrote, “Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back 💛#throwback”.

The Kabir Singh actress is wearing a bright yellow bandeau bikini flaunting her curvy figure and paired it with a white shrug and a hat.

Reacting to the picture, Masaba Gupta wrote, “Hot stuff 🔥🔥🔥”. Actress Karisma Kapoor reacted with a yellow heart emoji and Janhvi Kapoor left a comment saying, “Listen!! 🔥🔥”.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s picture here:

Doesn’t she look perfect? Only if we could give up our sugar cravings, we might have a possibility to have a bikini-bod like Kiara. Haha!

Kiara Advani’s picture has been taken in the Maldives where she reportedly went with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra back in February this year.

Well, this isn’t the first time that beauty is breaking the internet. Kiara often gives a sneak peek to her fans inside her personal life through her Instagram stories and keeps them entertained.

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani’s throwback picture of her bikini body? Tell us in the comments below.

