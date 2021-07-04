Director Sameer Vidwans, who is set to direct Satyanarayan Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan, has released an official statement regarding the change in the film’s title on Saturday night. The director claims the decision to change the name was made in order to avoid hurting sentiments.

Vidwans shared the statement on Twitter and Kartik re-tweeted it on his verified Twitter handle. Read on to know what it said.

Talking about the change in the title of the Kartik Aaryan starter, the director’s statement read, “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha‘ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans.”

Quoting his tweet, Kartik Aaryan simply tweeted a folded hand emoji. Check it out below.

Details about the new title are still under wraps.

Co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Satyanarayan Ki Katha will mark the first collaboration between the actor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The Kartik Aaryan starrer is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

