Kartik Aaryan has been all over the Internet for the past couple of months. While all the updates of him walking out of several projects came in, Sajid Nadiadwala announced his ambition musical romance drama with Aaryan in the lead. The film is titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. As this left fans super excited as Kartik in a magnum opus seems a good idea to them, everyone was confused about who the leading lady will be.

For the unversed, Sajid announced the film 2 days ago and it has been in the trending updates ever since. Through the official Twitter handle of the production house he wrote, “#SajidNadiadwala brings to you the musical love saga, #SatyanarayanKiKatha, in collaboration with @namahpictures, starring @TheAaryanKartik directed by the award-winning director, @sameervidwans.”

As per the latest update now, it seems like Kartik Aaryan has now found his leading lady for the film. The actor who will be playing the pivotal part is none other than Shraddha Kapoor as per the Bollywood Hungama report. As per a source the makers have already narrated the idea to the Baaghi actor and she has loved it. There is no official confirmation on this but seems like it will be made official soon.

The source said, “Sajid Nadiadwala has already bounced the idea to his in-house favourite Shraddha Kapoor and she has absolutely loved it. In fact, she has also agreed to be a part of the film. But it’s all verbal at this point and a contractual agreement is currently not in place. Shraddha seems like a perfect choice because the new pairing will also add freshness to the script. Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor will look extremely good together and although it’s Kartik’s story majorly, Shraddha has a very important part to play in it as well.”

