June 14 2020, was one of the most unfortunate days of last year when we lost Sushant Singh Rajput. Even though the actor is not amongst us since then, but his memories have never left us. Today exactly one year has passed since this unfortunate incident, and neither his family nor his fans are yet over it. Social media has been full of memories of the late actor Today, but a few posts caught our attention. Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor’s post got us way too emotional.

Kriti, Sara and Shraddha have acted opposite Sushant in the film Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, respectively. In fact, both Sara and Kriti dated the late actor, and their posts would surely get you teary-eyed. Keep scrolling further to have a look at their posts.

Starting off with Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She posted a picture of her and SSR soaked in a pool and what appears to be their prep for Kedarnath. The late actor can be seen spreading his infectious smile as always. Her post read, “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh, you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have Today.”

Sara Ali Khan continued, “Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon, I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.” Check out the post below:

Shraddha Kapoor posted a smiling picture of her co-star from Chhichhore. Indeed this picture would remind you yet again of his infectious smiles. She captioned the image, “Shine on, dearest Sush.” Check out the post below:

Last but not least, Kriti Sanon too took to her Instagram and posted a collage of her and Sushant from Raabta. She captioned the image as, “The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test..2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds…Today, it feels so painfully weird to know That You and I are not in the same world anymore..Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real.

Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere..I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in.. But i pray that you are happy and at peace, in whichever world you are in.. #sush Thanks @anaitashroffadajania , for sharing this collage.. brought back a lot of memories..” Check out the post below:

We can only hope that wherever Sushant Singh Rajput is hope, he gets all the peace!

