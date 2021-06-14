Today is the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans across the globe are remembering the late star. A while ago, Ankita Lokhande shared an emotional video paying tribute to the gem, now his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik Chakraborty have penned a heart-wrenching note on Instagram. Scroll to know the details below.

Advertisement

Fans have been trending SSR on all social media platforms on the occasion of the same.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput with a caption that read, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore.

They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me ❤️ It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me 🙏I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever ♾ +1 #mywholeheart❤️”

Take a look at it here:

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty also penned an emotional note with Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture. Take a look at it here:

This breaks our hearts.

You’re missed every day, Sushant Singh Rajput.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Chakraborty’s emotional tribute to Sushant? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Team Pace Up To Shoot Crucial Portions From Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube