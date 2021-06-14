Akshay Kumar is one actor who has time and again busted fake news on social media with his signature sarcasm along with it. A publication took to their Twitter handle to tweet about the actor charging less for Bell Bottom, replying to the same, Akshay gave a savage reply calling the scoop ‘fake’.

Advertisement

Bell Bottom was supposed to release in April this year but due to the ongoing global pandemic, it has been pushed.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!”

What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like! 🙄🥴 https://t.co/jxn1cXT6as — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2021

Advertisement

The fans were quick to notice the tweet and started reacting to it. A user wrote, “Sir aise hi active raho .. bahut fake news chalti hai”. Another tweet read, “Fir exposed kar diya sir ne”.

Meanwhile, the source that Akshay Kumar called ‘fake’ in his tweet was close to Bollywood Hungama and revealed, “Bell Bottom was supposed to release in the month of April, however, due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the release has been deferred. The delay was not accounted for and also resulted in a spike in the budget of Bell Bottom. Being primarily a film that caters to the tier 1 and 2 cities, Vashu Bhagnani wanted to keep the budget in check and hence, he requested his leading man, Akshay to scale down his acting fees by Rs. 30 crores, as the rise in budget aside, there looms a lot of uncertainty on the release too. If theatrical, it’s a given that the film wouldn’t earn what it would have in a normal scenario.”

The source continued and added, “Akshay knows the on-ground scenario and doesn’t want to put a lot of burden on the film. He has graciously agreed on reducing his acting fees by Rs. 30 crores. However, the catch here is, if the film earns huge returns, he will be reimbursed for the discount given at the moment. Nonetheless, if the film doesn’t overperform at the box office, his fees would stand in the range of Rs. 85 to 90 crores, as it stands presently”.

For those of you who don’t know, Akshay Kumar dismissed the same source in his latest tweet.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sukhwinder Singh Supplying Motivation In Abundance This Monday: Ramta Jogi To Kar Har Maidaan Fateh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube