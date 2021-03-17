After all kinds of remakes, sequels and very fewer originals in Bollywood, now we hear that Vashu Bhagnani along with Jackky Bhagnani is planning a sequel to his cult-classic 2001 film Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. Needless to say, the film has earned a special place in the hearts of so many people in the past two decades. Even after watching it so many times in all these years, the film hasn’t dated a bit. It’s as new as it was back then and still gives us the rush of emotions.

Gautham Menon’s direction and the performances of R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan and others made it a forever favourite of everyone. And hence it’s tough to imagine a sequel to it 20 years later especially with a new star cast. The latest reports suggest that Kriti Sanon is in talks to grab the role of lead heroine in the film while the hunt for the hero is on. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year, but here are a few points we need to discuss with the makers before they start making this sequel.

It’s important for us to share the beauty and the core essence of RHTDM (2001) with the makers so that the sequel doesn’t end up avoiding that.

1) Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein was all about innocence. Although the main hero had darker shades compared to the second lead, the reason why people rooted for him so much was that his character had a very strongly underlined innocence and goodness. He was bad while stalking a girl but his intentions were not bad. When making a sequel, we want the makers to keep that innocence intact. The girl was also a superior combination of modern yet traditional traits. While she was strong enough to stand for herself, she didn’t hold herself back when things started getting clear with time. We just don’t want any kind of compromise with that innocence.

2) Supporting cast and good humour played a big role in the success of RHTDM. The film really knew when and how to crack you up and actors like Vrajesh Hirjee had a lot to do with it.

3) Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein still owns a place in a large number of the audience’s hearts because it expressed the emotions powerfully. Call it the power of perfect casting, excellent performances or just brilliant direction, everything about it was and remains to be fulfilling. Even though it was a remake of the Tamil film Minnale, it was made with so much love and honesty. Most parts of the film still make us relate to the feelings of the characters. And the climax still makes us cry our heart out. That’s not going to be an easy task with the sequel and you better make sure the task is completed.

4) Last but foremost, Don’t forget to check the section of good music. RHTDM’s soundtrack was so damn good and works even today. Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana, Dil Ko Tum Se Pyaar Hua & Zara Zara still leave us with so many emotions. The first request here will be to not remix any of these songs, the second will be to create some equally melodious original tracks. And even if you want to re-create a song or two, make sure they are good enough.

With Love, All The Best!

