Two days ago the world was celebrating Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s birthday, but the actor was gearing up to give his fans a surprising shock. Thanking all his well-wishers and fans for the love on his special day, the actor made the announcement that he is quitting social media. In a short note talking about his decision, the actor made it clear that he will no longer be on any social media platform.

Following the same, a whirlpool was created and fans were busy finding a reason behind the actor’s massive move. A lot was being speculated, and the topmost was Aamir wanting to shift focus to his work. Turns out the Aamir himself has decided to open up about his decision and put the rumour mills to rest. Below is all you need to know and what Khan exactly has to say.

Recently the actor was spotted in the city, and the paparazzi, as usual, crowded around him. When asked about the reason behind him quitting social media, Aamir Khan was quick to tell people to not create their theories. As per Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni dhunki mein rehta hu, social media pe hu kahan main? Toh mujhe laga ke waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main, apni hi dhunki mein rehta hu. Nahi, alvida nahi hai yeh, yahin par hoon main, aur hum isse pehle bhi toh communicate karte the. Aur abhi media ka role zyaada badh gaya hai, kyunki ab main aapke zariye hi apni saari baatein karunga, toh aapko toh khush hona chahiye, hai na?”

Meanwhile, a day ago announcing his exit, Aamir Khan wrote, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a.”

Aamir Khan is right now busy working on his ambitious Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

