2025 has been a memorable year for Mollywood, as the industry has consistently delivered successful films. On the one hand, we saw historic grossers like Thudarum and L2: Empuraan; on the other hand, we witnessed several small films making healthy returns at the Indian box office. Now, with the first half of the year ending, let’s look at the half-yearly report card of the Malayalam film industry!

14 box office successes for Mollywood in the first half of 2025

Out of all theatrical releases between January and June 2025, the Malayalam film industry saw as many as 14 successful films. Yes, you read that right! And with so many winners in the kitty, it also emerged as India’s most successful film industry in the first half of the year.

It all started with Rekhachithram, which earned 27 crores and secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office. It was followed by another super hit, Ponman, earning 10.15 crores. Oru Jaathi Jathakam was a plus affair with a decent collection. Daveed also secured a plus verdict. Bromance was another super hit with 8.52 crores. Officer On Duty was also a super hit with a collection of 31.6 crores.

Alappuzha Gymkhana became a super hit by earning 44.27 crores. Maranamass was a hit at the Indian box office with 18.77 crores. Thudarum is the only super duper hit of the year with a historic collection of 122 crores. Padakkalam emerged as a plus affair. Detective Ujjwalan was also declared a plus affair. Both Narivetta and Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal secured plus verdicts.

Big losers of Mollywood in the first half of 2025

There had been some failures, too, but among the noteworthy ones are Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, L2: Empuraan, and Bazooka. Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse earned 9.29 crores at the Indian box office and secured a flop verdict. L2: Empuraan was a losing affair despite earning 106.64 crores, due to its exorbitant price tag. Bazooka flopped by earning just 13.86 crores.

Take a look at Mollywood’s successful films in the first half of 2025, along with their collection and verdicts:

Rekhachithram: Collection- 27 crores | Verdict- Super hit Ponman: Collection- 10.15 crores | Verdict- Super hit Oru Jaathi Jathakam: Collection- 7.05 crores | Verdict- Plus Daveed: Collection- 5.22 crores | Verdict- Plus Bromance: Collection- 8.52 crores | Verdict- Super hit Officer on Duty: Collection- 31.6 crores | Verdict- Super hit Alappuzha Gymkhana: Collection- 44.27 crores | Verdict- Super hit Maranamass: Collection- 18.77 crores | Verdict- Hit Thudarum: Collection- 122 crores | Verdict- Super duper hit Padakkalam: Collection- 16.73 crores | Verdict- Plus Prince And Family: Collection- 17.06 crores | Verdict- Plus Detective Ujjwalan: Collection- 6.43 crores | Verdict- Plus Narivetta: Collection- 18.39 crores | Verdict- Plus Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal: Collection- 13.01 crores | Verdict- Plus

