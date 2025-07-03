After the success of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is looking forward to keeping the winning momentum intact with Son Of Sardaar 2. The upcoming comedy entertainer is scheduled to release on 25 July. It is expected to do well at the Indian box office on day 1, and it looks like the film will easily enter the actor’s top 5 openers of all time by pushing Total Dhamaal out of the list. But can it go further and be among his top 3 openers? Let’s discuss it below!

Advantage of being a sequel

The Son Of Sardaar sequel is an upcoming Hindi comedy film with a dose of action. Its predecessor clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012, but it still turned out to be a commercial winner, earning over 100 crore net. So, the upcoming biggie has the advantage of being a sequel, which ensures that the film will open well.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is likely to be among the top 5 box office openers of Ajay Devgn!

Son Of Sardaar 2 promises to be a complete family entertainer, so it appeals to a wider audience. However, it won’t take a humongous start since it’s a non-holiday release. Still, it will do enough to enter the top 5 openers of Ajay Devgn at the Indian box office. As of now, the film is in a position to open at 15 crores or more, so it has a chance of beating Total Dhamaal (16.5 crores) easily to enter the list.

Take a look at the top 5 openers of Ajay Devgn at the Indian box office (net collection):

Singham Again – 43.70 crores Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores Singham Returns – 32 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Total Dhamaal – 16.5 crores

Will fail to be among Ajay’s top 3 openers

As mentioned above, Son Of Sardaar 2 can comfortably beat Total Dhamaal, but chasing Raid 2‘s 19.71 crores depends on how the trailer turns out. But when it comes to entering Ajay’s top 3 openers, it looks impossible. It could have been possible with a holiday release, but with a regular release, it is out of reach.

