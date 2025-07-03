Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par is one day away from concluding its second week in theatres. But the sports comedy-drama has already surpassed Sikandar’s lifetime collections at the Indian box office. It is now the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 13 box office report!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 13

After firmly holding the fort for two days, RS Prasanna’s directorial witnessed its first drop in the second week. According to estimates, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 2.75 crores on day 13, a fall of about 26.66% compared to day 12’s 3.75 crores.

After 13 days, net earnings in India stand at 132.53 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 156.38 crores. Starting tomorrow, Sitaare Zameen Par will face the force of Metro In Dino. Also, there are Hollywood releases and leftovers. With the ticket windows getting congested, it is to be seen how the Aamir Khan starrer holds up because the competition will be full-throttle.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 88.46 crores

Day 8: 6.67 crores

Day 9: 12.55 crores

Day 10: 14.60 crores

Day 11: 3.75 crores

Day 12: 3.75 crores

Day 13: 2.75 crores

Total: 132.53 crores

Beats Salman Khan’s Sikandar

In only 13 days, Aamir Khan has axed the lifetime collection of his fellow superstar Salman Khan’s Sikandar. AR Murugadoss’ directorial had earned 129.95 crores in its lifetime. Sitaare Zameen Par is now the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Housefull 5 – 197.38 crores* Raid 2 – 179.30 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sitaare Zameen Par –132.53 crores*

Sitaare Zameen Par budget

The sports comedy-drama is mounted on a budget of 90 crores. Aamir Khan has delivered a success at the box office. SZP has raked in profits of 47.25% so far. It needs to earn a box office collection of 180 crores or more to gain the hit verdict.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (13 days)

India net: 132.53 crores

India gross: 156.38 crores

Budget: 90 crores

ROI: 47.25 %

Verdict: Plus

