Lilo & Stitch keeps climbing as the live-action remake, riding high after news of a sequel, has now passed another major milestone at the box office. After its sixth Monday in theaters, with $1.1 million pulled in from nearly 3,000 screens, followed by $1.6m on Tuesday, it has moved up to the 51st spot in the all-time domestic box office rankings, passing Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Frozen along the way.

Lilo & Stitch Surpasses Frozen And Transformers In Domestic Earnings

Lilo & Stitch made $402.7 million in the US, which is about $0.2 million more than Frozen did during its original domestic run. This might not sound like a huge gap, but it’s a symbolic one. While Lilo & Stitch edges ahead in the US, Frozen still dominates on the global scale with nearly $1.3 billion, per Box Office Mojo.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Summary

Domestic – $402.7m

International – $546.8m

Total – $949.6m

Frozen Box Office Summary

Domestic- $400.9m

International- $885.3m

Total– $1.2B

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Box Office Summary

Domestic- $402.1m

International- $434.1m

Total– $836.3m

Lilo & Stitch sits at $949 million worldwide, which makes hitting a billion look more and more unlikely as the weeks go by.

Top 50 Box Office Ranking In Sight For Lilo & Stitch

Only one movie blocks the Disney live-action movie from breaking into the top 50 in US box office history, that being Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, per The Numbers. The gap is a narrow one as Dwayne Johnson’s 2017 hit has an edge of close to $2million. That’s a target Lilo & Stitch should comfortably hit by the weekend.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Box office (per Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $404.5m

International – $558m

Total – $962.5m

Comparing The 2002 Original With The 2025 Remake

Looking back, the original 2002 animated version had stiff competition, Collider reports. It shared release year with heavyweights like Spider-Man, The Bourne Identity, and The Two Towers. Even then, it turned its $80 million budget into almost $275 million worldwide.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) Box Office Summary

Domestic – $145.7m

International – $128.9m

Total – 274.7m

That was enough to land it among the top-performing films of its year, though nowhere near the heights the remake is reaching now.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) Trailer

