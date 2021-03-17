When the theatre business all over came to a standstill, OTT came to the rescue for many filmmakers who were ready with their product. In India we saw, Akshay Kumar starting the trend to skip theatrical release and arrive on OTT with his Laxmii. Post then, we saw Varun Dhawan releasing his Coolie No. 1 on small screens. Even Mumbai Saga was supposed to arrive on Amazon Prime Video but its lead actor John Abraham wasn’t very fond of the decision. And now, finally, the film is releasing in theatres on March 19.

It’s a bitter fact that most of the big releases like Laxmii and Coolie No 1 weren’t up to the mark when compared to the buzz they were enjoying. John too thinks that 90 per cent of the films arriving directly on OTT are mediocre or really bad. He has expressed it in blunt words and seems like he just took a dig at Akshay Kumar, who anyways isn’t really on good terms with the Parmanu actor.

Talking to Mid Day, John Abraham said, “Let’s be honest, it’s a common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT. Almost 90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad. I am not saying this film is spectacular, but we are not worried about its failure. I won’t use the pandemic as a crutch.”

For the unversed, the relations between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham aren’t that good, especially after the clash of Gold vs. Satyameva Jayate and Mission Mangal vs. Batla House.

Speaking of his Mumbai Saga, John said, “When I heard there were talks with Amazon Prime, I had a chat with Bhushan (Kumar, producer) and Gupta (Sanjay Gupta, director). It won’t make as much money as movies did in 2019. All theatres across the country haven’t opened, but with this film, a few more will. After we announced this film, five more movies were announced (for a theatrical run).”

