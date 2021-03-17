Ace Of Space Season 1 was a massive success. Hosted by Vikas Gupta, the reality show witnessed contestants like Varun Sood, Faisal Khan, Maisha Iyer amongst others. The one who bagged the winner title was Divya Agarwal. Another housemate that won a lot of hearts was the late Danish Zehen.

For the unversed, Danish was a popular YouTuber from Mumbai. He enjoyed a massive fan base on social media. He died in a tragic car accident on December 20, 2018, when his car lost control and toppled over in Mankhurd. He was just 21 years old when he passed away.

The industry was left in shock on his demise. Many took to social media to pay their respect to Danish Zehen. Just not that, Divya Agarwal, Chetna Pande and other close friends even changed their Instagram profile picture to the late star’s picture.

Now, Divya Agarwal reposted a video of Danish Zehen on his birth anniversary and termed it her favourite memory. The video witness the late reality star proposes to her in a fun way inside the Ace Of Space house.

Danish goes on his knee as he pretends to ask out co-contestant Fizah Khan. But eventually, he ends up asking out Divya. The Roadies contestant too goes ‘aww’ and hugs him!

“Favourite memory Danish zehen happy birthday,” Divya Agarwal wrote on her Instagram story.

Previously, Agarwal paid an emotional tribute to Danish on his untimely demise. Sharing the same video back in 2018, the beauty had written, “It is still unbelievable… Happy Soul…Danish will always be in our hearts… God rest his soul in peace and the angels to always be there with you! @danish_zehen.”

On the personal front, Divya Agarwal has herself gone through a tough phase after she lost her father recently.

