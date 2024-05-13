Bigg Boss OTT 3: Will Karan Johar Return as a Host After Salman Khan Backs Out?

The internet is abuzz with rumors of Salman Khan backing out of Bigg Boss OTT 3 for various reasons. Fans are wondering who will take the lead as the host of the much-awaited season. One name is a popular choice amongst fans, and that is filmmaker Karan Johar. But amidst all the speculations and his busy schedule, will Karan Johar host the show?

After much speculation and even reports of the show’s cancellation, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is well on its way. The show is currently under production, and the makers are searching for a host.

Bigg Boss OTT’s eagerly awaited third season is about to premiere. Although the final contestant list still needs to be discovered, there is talk that Salman Khan, the original host, won’t be hosting the show this time around. The producers have reportedly reached out to other well-known Bollywood stars to serve as the show’s hosts.

Pinkvilla received information from a source close to the production company stating, “Salman Khan is facing date issues; however, makers are keen on having him onboard.” The report said, “Makers have approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar to host the show in case Khan’s schedule didn’t work out.”

Will Karan Johar Return To Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Johar is no stranger to the concept of Bigg Boss or Bigg Boss OTT. Karan Johar hosted the first Bigg Boss OTT, and he did a splendid job of it. Johar has also guest-hosted a couple of episodes of Bigg Boss 16 and 17.

Johar reportedly hasn’t met the show’s creators yet because he is “busy with shooting.” In the meantime, Anil Kapoor’s meeting with the team is still scheduled. The producers and Sanjay Dutt will soon meet to see if Baba will return as the host. But keeping the semantics aside, Karan is the ideal choice for both makers and fans.

As a fan of the show and an experienced host, Karan would do absolute justice to it.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 aired on Voot. Karan Johar hosted the show, and Divya Agarwal won the prize. Season 2 focused more on OTT, with more YouTubers and social media stars participating. Salman Khan hosted the show, which was exclusively aired on Jio Cinema. Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber, emerged as the winner.

While no official announcement was made about Bigg Boss OTT 3, fans had been excited about the buzz.

