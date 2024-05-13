Panchayat Season 3 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav's Web Series' Trailer Drops THIS DATE!

Anticipation is at a fever pitch for the release of Panchayat Season 3! The endearing web series is a creation by TVF (The Viral Fever). The show has captured the hearts of audiences with its relatable characters, witty humour, and heartwarming stories set in the charming village of Phulera. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what’s next for Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav), and the rest of the beloved Panchayat members.

The excitement reached a new level when the makers recently announced the official release date for Panchayat Season 3 – May 28th, 2024. This news sent waves of joy through the Panchayat fandom, with fans eagerly counting down the days until they can return to Phulera.

This heartwarming eight-episode series will once again follow the story of Abhishek, a young engineering graduate stuck in a low-paying government job in rural India. Panchayat Season 3 promises fresh challenges and conflicts for the residents of Phulera, with plenty of laughs and relatable moments woven throughout.

But the wait doesn’t have to be quite as long anymore! The makers have just dropped another exciting piece of news – the release date for the Panchayat Season 3 trailer! Mark your calendars for May 17th, 2024, as the trailer will offer a sneak peek into the upcoming season, giving fans a taste of what’s to come in Phulera.

Taking to social media, the makers announced the much-awaited trailer to be released on May 17 with a caption that reads. “Lauk the date to watch Panchayat’s trailer! 🤭 #PanchayatOnPrime, May 28”

The upcoming season promises more laughter, warmth, and heartwarming moments as Abhishek navigates the complexities of rural life. With the original cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa returning, Panchayat Season 3 is poised to be a delightful addition to Prime Video’s impressive content library.

