Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, despite opening to mixed reviews, made a grand debut on Netflix’s Top 10 global chart at number 2 with 4.5 million views. The team met for a success party last night, and since then, murmurs of Heeramandi 2 started spreading like wildfire.

The OG series is set up in a Shahi Mohalla of Lahore from the 1940s. The mohalla existed in real and was known for its courtesans. In fact, we even made you meet a Tawaif Niggo Jaan from this place who turned superstar. You can read about her here.

The eight-part web series traced the journey of courtesans from the Shahi Mohalla who found a purpose in their lives when they participated in the freedom struggle of India. The web series ended on a tragic note, though, and ended much before the partition of India.

The Scope For Heeramandi 2

While the scope for Heeramandi 2 seems to be a good plot to explore, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s team might need a lot of research as to what happened to these courtesans once India and Pakistan were two different nations. However, at this point, it seems like a very bleak possibility.

While there might be a lot of unheard stories to ponder upon, at this stage, Heeramandi as a web series stands completed with a proper end. Developing it into season 2 would be too early to assume. Currently, the first part is a complete chapter with all the characters’ individual conclusions in the web series.

So, the chances of Heeramandi 2 cannot be denied, but still, it does not seem to happen in the near future. Especially because Sanjay Leela Bhansali will now move on to his much-awaited feature Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal, and we are already placing our bets on this love story which might turn into another timeless classic.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Heeramandi: Sharmin Segal Auditioned Over 8760 Hours To Bag Alamzeb, Richa Chadha’s 99 Retakes For 1st Shot – 5 Unheard Stories From Sonakshi Sinha & Others

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News