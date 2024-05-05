The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has once again brought the story of tawaifs, aka courtesans, to the limelight. With their stellar performances in the Netflix series, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari are receiving applause from audiences and critics alike.

Their act has also made us revisit iconic performances by other actresses who played similar roles in earlier films and shows. Here are 6 Bollywood actresses who essayed the character of a tawaif and mesmerized everyone with their expressions, grace, and dance moves:

1. Madhuri Dixit in Devdas and Kalank

At the top of the list is the queen of expressions, Madhuri Dixit. The gorgeous actress first played the character of a tawaif in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. She embodied the character of Chandramukhi and beautifully showcased the complex emotions of unconditional love and devotion while maintaining a courtesan’s sensuality. And who can forget the iconic number’ Maar Daala’, which has forever etched the character of Chandramukhi in our minds?

Madhuri’s eternal grace and dance and Bhansali’s opulent direction earned her several accolades, including a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Then, 17 years after the release of Devdas, she once again took on the costume of a courtesan in Dharma Productions’ Kalank, playing Bahaar Begum. The actress looked magnificent, portraying the madam of a kotha in Lahore’s Heera Mandi who has a dark past. Though the film bombed at the box office, Madhuri’s performance was received well by the audience, who demanded more screen time for her.

2. Rekha in Umrao Jaan

The OG diva of Bollywood, Rekha, has portrayed the character of a courtesan in not one film but several others, the most notable being Umrao Jaan. Set in the 1840s, the film follows Rekha as Amiran kidnapped and sold to a kotha in Lucknow. There, she learns the art of captivating men with her talent and charm and earns the title of Umrao Jaan. The legendary actress presented a wide range of emotions in the film as the story transformed her from a young and helpless girl to an accomplished poetess and a woman of substance. Counted among the most memorable performances of Indian cinema, Umrao Jaan made Rekha win the National Award for Best Actress in 1982.

3. Meena Kumari in Pakeezah

It would be a crime if we talked about actresses who played courtesans and did not mention Meena Kumari. The revered actress played the titular role in the 1972 blockbuster Pakeezah and enchanted everyone with her performance. Meena Kumari starred as Sahibjaan, aka Pakeezah, a tawaif from Lucknow who falls in love with a stranger named Salim. But Sahibjaan’s profession proves to be an obstacle in their love story. Pakeezah is touted as a cult classic and is considered one of Meena Kumari’s best works. Sadly, the actress passed away shortly after the film was released in 1972, but she made the character of Pakeezah immortal.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Umrao Jaan

In 2006, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped into the shoes of Rekha to play the role of Umrao Jaan in J. P. Dutta’s adaptation of the novel Umrao Jaan Ada. Being the epitome of beauty, Aishwarya was the perfect choice to take the legacy of Rekha forward as the new Amiran. Her now-husband, Abhishek Bachchan, stood alongside her, and the couple’s chemistry was greatly appreciated. The film performed poorly at the box office, but Aishwarya was lauded for her nuanced portrayal of the mannerisms of a courtesan. Her performance in the song ‘Salaam’ was widely praised, owing to her ethereal expressions and postures.

5. Rani Mukerji in Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Before Heeramandi, Rani Mukerji essayed the role of a courtesan who takes an active part in India’s freedom struggle. The actress played Heera, a tawaif, in the Aamir Khan starrer Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Though she got less screen time in the film, the actress greatly impacted the audience with her scintillating performance. The character was a difficult one as Rani had to strike a balance between a courtesan’s poise and a rebel’s fierceness, but the actress managed to do it gracefully and with perfection. Her transition from being a vulnerable tawaif to a strong and loyal supporter of Mangal Pandey earned her praise from the viewers. Mangal Pandey: The Rising failed to make a mark at the box office, but it did receive accolades from the critics.

6. Tabu in A Suitable Boy

Another leading lady who charmed us with her role as a courtesan is Tabu. The actress starred as Saeeda Bai, a tawaif, in the BBC and Netflix series A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair. Saeeda is shown to be a strong woman who knows how to make her way into any man’s heart until she falls for the much younger Maan Kapoor, played by Ishaan Khatter. With her magnetic screen presence, Tabu demonstrated elegance, resilience, and strength like no one else. Her electrifying chemistry with Ishaan Khatter also came as a surprise and soon became the talk of the town.

Whose performance as a courtesan did impress you the most? Do tell us in the comments.

