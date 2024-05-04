Diljit Dosanjh Turns Red After Old Women On The Chamkila Set Improvised This Crucial Scene With ‘Vulgar’ Words: “Inn Logon Ne Kaise Baatein Boldi”

Diljit Dosanjh is living his best life, selling out stadiums after the critical success and acclaim that he got from Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali’s latest foray into musical storytelling with Chamkila has been stunning. Ali is still celebrating the hit that Chamkila has become and is now taking us through the process of making it all. Imtiaz opened up about an incident that left the lead, Diljit, scandalized and red-faced after some old women improvised some folk songs with seemingly vulgar words. Here’s what happened!

According to Imtiaz, there was a lot of improvisation in the scenes involving the elderly woman and the group of women debating Chamkila‘s contentious lyrics. He didn’t expect the conversation between the elderly ladies to last so long or go in that direction. Originally, Amarjot and Chamkila were supposed to exit a house and walk past these ladies.

However, as the conversation between the old ladies became more attractive, Imtiaz let it continue rather than cut it short. He even joined in, offering suggestions and asking if anyone remembered old songs. The improvisation continued until he stopped speaking, and the ladies left on their own. He then revealed, “After a while, I stopped speaking, and they just took off, and a lot of what you see in the film before the ‘Naram Kalja’ song has come from this improvisation of these old ladies.”

Imtiaz then explained Diljit‘s reaction: “When that shot finally cut, by that time all kinds of things had been said by these old women, Diljit’s face was red. He turned and said, ‘Baap re baap, inn logon ne kaise baatein boldi.’ They say very, very vulgar songs during festivities. You must have heard these traditional songs being sung in many, many cultures of our country, in small villages during marriages. They’re very vulgar songs. So, I feel, in some way, what had happened also is that to objectify men happens in these songs.”

Ali’s film Chamkila is the biopic of the Punjabi Singer of the 80s Amar Singh Chamkila, and his stardom, who was gunned down at the age of 27. The movie has become a hit on Netflix in India and worldwide!

