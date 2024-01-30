The sequel of ‘No Entry’ has been in the news for quite some time. Earlier, filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who earlier had hinted about Salman Khan leading the project, has been brought on board as writer and director. The first part, which was released in 2005, stars Anil Kapoor, Salman, and Fardeen Khan in the leading roles. Backed by Boney Kapoor, it had emerged as a box office hit, becoming the cult classic film. Now, owing to the huge demand of the audience, the makers have decided to return with a sequel.

Earlier, Bazmee had stated that the shooting of the second part would begin once Salman was free. It was later said that while the superstar got busy with his next project and the director too moved on to the next movies, resulting in a delay of the sequel. However, the film is back on track now. Scroll down.

According to the latest media report, Salman Khan is unlikely to appear in No Entry 2, but the three names that have been finalized for No Entry 2 are Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. Yes, you heard that right! A report in Pinkvilla states that the trio has been brought on board to lead the film, and they have already given a nod to the film after learning about the hilarious script.

A source close to the makers revealed to Pinkvilla, “While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story.” Further adding, “No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part.”

Soon after the news surfaced on the web, netizens shared their views on the same. While a section trolled the makers for their casting, others suggested names for the leading ladies. Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Actress should be , sara , Ananya, suhana khan, fir ek dam super duper disaster jaygi,” while another said, “Why Arjun There are many Actors who have super comic timing.”

A third one wrote, “Without salman khan ye movie flop hoge,” while fourth user commented, “Abey arjun nhi sirf 38000 kamayi kri h iski kay ku achi khasi movie ki aisi taisi kr rhe ho.”

Well, let us tell you there’s no confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, this is a developing story. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the same!

