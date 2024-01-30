Shoaib Malik sent shockwaves across India and Pakistan with his third marriage to actress Sana Javed. It was a rather unexpected way to announce he had divorced his former wife, Sania Mirza. There has been a lot of backlash, and it looks like the cricketer is finally breaking his silence on the controversy. Scroll below for all the details!

Followers across India, as well as Pakistan, sided with Sania Mirza. It’s been over a year since the divorce rumors had been doing the rounds. But the former Tennis player had remained tight-lipped. She was peacefully living her life with her son Izhaan, and fans have been questioning Shoaib‘s absence on her Instagram feed.

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on Sania Mirza divorce?

Shoaib Malik seems to have finally broken his silence on the massive trolling he has been facing since the marriage announcement with Sana Javed. On the Shadow Productions podcast, Sania Mirza’s ex-husband was heard saying, “Wo karna chahiye jo aapka dil bole. Ye nahi sochna chahiye ki log kya sochenge. Ye bilkul nahi sochna chahiye, I swear. Even if it takes for you to learn ki log kya sochenge, aap apni chize karo chahhe 10 saal lag jaye, 20 saal lag jaye.”

As most know, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were married for almost 12-13 years. The ex-husband seemingly defended his decision to marry Sana Javed as he added, “20 saal ke baad bhi samajh aaye na toh karo. Ab hazaar kisam ki chize hai jo aap soch bhi nai rahe hote, lekin wo aapke baare me sochenge.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

More about Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza’s marriage

Indian former tennis player Sania Mirza’s decision to tie the knot with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was widely criticized. It was mainly due to the political tension between the two countries.

In 2010, Sania fought the entire country and married Shoaib in her hometown, Hyderabad. Many wouldn’t know, but she was earlier engaged to her childhood sweetheart, Sohrab Mirza.

Sania and Shoaib welcomed their first son, Izhaan, in 2018. The couple were residing in Dubai before their relationship hit the rock bottom. As per several reports, Mirza and their son stay in that house.

