Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has married actress Sana Javed, and as he gets married for the third time and drops his Nikaah pictures, the internet is too confused to react. Even, we are confused about calling him Sania Mirza’s husband or ex-husband. The Nikaah pictures come a few days after Sania Mirza’s cryptic note about marriages and divorce.

The internet is amused since Sana Javed is married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal, and while the two have sparked divorce rumors and speculations in the past few days, none of them officially announced their divorce.

Social media was shocked and amused at such a weird kind of divorce announcement and reacted to the same, asking the four of them about their current status and divorce.

Shoaib posted his Nikaah pictures with Sana Javed and wrote, “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.” This comes after a cryptic note by Sania Mirza on Instagram that said, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Reacting to the pictures going viral on Reddit as well, a Redditor asked, “How did they meet? When did Sania divorce him? Wth is happening?” Another user wrote, “Man! Wasn’t she married to that UMAIR guy? When did he get a divorce? So they were lowkey cheating? Wow!” One more user echoed the same thought and wrote, “Same questions!! Like this must be the shock of the year. Ppl in the Insta comment section are losing their shit too. ROFL.”

Angry Netizens React To The Way The Wedding Was Announced

A user pointed out, “The basic decency would have been if they both had at least announced their divorces before dropping wedding pictures. Ewwww” One more user speculated, “That’s because they WANT to be disrespectful to their ex-spouses. They knew exactly what they were doing.”

Internet Shames Shoaib & Sana

One more comment read, “Wah so were they cheating with their respective partners then ?!” A comment trolled Shoaib Malik & Sana Javed for this low blow and wrote, “One should learn from these two. How to move on. Idhar banda move on kar nahi pata. Isne 4 saal mein do shaadi kar li!” One more comment read, “This is CRAZY. Didn’t she just divorce? I thought he was still married?”

Internet Irked On The Announcement

One confused user wrote, “He still follows Sania, wtf is happening WHAT!” Some more of the same thoughts read, “What on earth am I looking at?” Another Redditor asked, “Wasn’t her divorce just being speculated on a couple of months ago? And that too because they removed pictures on Instagram, no official confirmation or anything. And his divorce wasn’t confirmed either.”

One more user was irked at this announcement and wrote, “What timeline are we living in? Because it definitely feels like the Darkest Timeline™️ just based on the chaos lmao.”

Check out the Shoaib Malik’s Nikaah pictures going viral.

– Alhamdullilah ♥️ “And We created you in pairs” وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010. Their separation announcement left everyone surprised. The ex-couple co-parent a son, Izhaan, and the two never announced their divorce.

