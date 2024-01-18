We often come across interviews of yesteryear stars who have often spoken about the struggles they have faced in the past. Just recently, we saw two veteran actresses, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, come on Koffee With Karan and spill the beans on the working patterns of the Bollywood industry in that era and how drastically it has changed now. Recently, another veteran actress, Mumtaz, opened up about the same and revealed how she was labeled a ‘B-Grade’ actress for doing small roles.

The diva, who entered the industry as a child artist in 1958 at the age of 11, starred in a number of films. But it was only during ‘Do Raaste’ that she gained massive recognition and became one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hindi Film Industry. She has appeared in other films like Loafer, Roti, Brahmachari, Aap Ki Kasam, Sachaa Jhutha and many more.

In the latest interview, Mumtaz recalled the time when she was labeled as a ‘B-Grade’ actress as she was doing small roles. She further added that no actor wanted to work with her. Things only changed when Dilip Kumar agreed to do ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ with her. But not many know; even the legendary actor hesitated about starring alongside the glamorous icon.

Mumtaz told DawnNews, “I was given the label of a B-grade actor because I did a lot of small roles. I also did comedy with Mehboob sahab. I just closed my eyes and did work. I thought the rest is in god’s hands. My start in the film industry was wrong. I won’t blame the heroes for not working with me because everybody wants to climb the ladder of success. But Mehboob sahab showed one of my scenes to Dilip Kumar sahab and asked him if he would work with me in Ram Aur Shyam. He told him that the girl was nice and he agreed.”

Further adding that she never refused to work with any actor, “I used to think of my time when nobody wanted to work with me, and nobody accepted me. So when god made me something, then it’s not right for me to do the same thing that I faced with other people. So, I used to think that if I have the ability, I will work with everyone, and if the actor is not good, they won’t get work in the future.”

After her career kick-started, Mumtaz starred alongside superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and others.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Mumtaz’s struggles in the Hindi Film Industry? Do let us know.

