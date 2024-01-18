In the previous seasons of Koffee With Karan, we have seen former lovers arriving together for the chat show to spill some beans on their love lives. While some of them have ended up marrying, others parted ways and are happily married to the love of their lives. One such ex-couple is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, who once made headlines for their love story. The duo is currently married to Saif Ali Khan and Mira Rajput, respectively.

The Jab We Met actors dated each other for a while. During their relationship, they appeared in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. In the episode, the duo took a compatibility test, which they passed with flying colors. Scroll down for details.

In today’s throwback story, we bring you an old clip of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were seen giving 100% correct answers to Karan Johar’s questions. From her favorite food to her favorite show, the Udta Punjab actor seems to be well-informed about his lady love. The old clip was recently shared by a Reddit user who called them the ‘definition of puppy love’.

The clip opens with Karan Johar asking Shahid Kapoor a few questions in the absence on Bebo about his compatibility with the actress and he answers them all. Later, when Kareena re-joins them, she again answers all the questions about herself, which turn out to be 100% correct. Sharing the clip, a Redditor wrote, “Baby Shahid-Kareena’s compatibility test on Koffee with Karan.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Ah, young love. How hard we fall. And how quickly it changes. It’s super cute. But I think it’s so common to outgrow someone you fell for in your early 20s, because your own personality has not fully developed yet.”

While another said, “Definition of puppy love. They looked so cute together,” A third netizen commented, “Shahid got all correct. Saif didn’t even get one right answer when he came with Kareena on kwk.”

“such a good looking pair they made onscreen and offscreen too nah dont want to add another ship to my list of roman empires,” read another comment.

Currently, Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput, and both are parenting their two kids- Misha and Zain. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is co-parenting her munchkins Taimur and Jeh with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

For more such interesting throwback photos and videos, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Was Shocked To See Amrita Singh Without Makeup, He Didn’t Leave Her House For Days & Said, “We Never Had A Physical Relationship For A Month”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News