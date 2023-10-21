Pataudi couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most adored couples in the B-Town. The lovely duo never misses a chance to send their fans into a tizzy with their adorable photos that send major relationship and couple goals. Before tying the knot in 2012, the lovebirds fell head-over-heels in love with each other in 2007. Once, the ‘Sacred Games’ actor appeared on Bebo’s Radio Show, where he revealed the unforgettable piece of advice Rani Mukerji gave him.

Saif and Rani have been close friends who have also worked together in films like Tum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and others.

During his appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show ‘What Women Want’, “I remember what Rani told me once when we had just started dating, you and I. Because I’ve never, I don’t think I had ever been out with a working actress before, in that sense. So she said, ‘Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man’”.

“She meant that don’t get into the gender of it. Treat it like equal, like you’ve got two heroes in the house. Two people working and then you will have no problems. And I think she is absolutely right,” added the Pataudi Khan further. Soon after the video surfaced on Reddit, netizens expressed their views on the same. While some called it a beautiful piece of advice, others

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “I feel like part of the reason why Saif is so chill about Kareena being the bigger star than him, and eventually finding his own cinema is the fact that he never tasted the stardom or had to live up to the audience’s expectations like, Salman, SRK or Aamir had to. Therefore, it was easy for him to get away from the rat race of stardom, which eventually provided him with the liberty to choose the scripts that he liked without thinking about how the film will sustain his position at the top. And I’m glad he did that because it definitely helped him emerge as a good actor with Kaalakaandi, SG, Tanaji etc.”

While another joked, “kanta ben just had a heart attack.”

A third one wrote, “I love how laidback and chill their relationship is. Saif seems so comfortable with the fact that Kareena is the bigger star amongst the two. They seem very happy together.”

Fourth one commented, “Basically what ranis advice boils down to is don’t treat her like she’s beneath you which is common sense but I guess he had to be taught that…that’s probably why they have such a solid marriage..because he’s accepted her being bigger than him and that she always will be.”

A fifth user said, “Saif has made peace with the fact that Kareena is the bigger star which is amazing. Rani and Kajol seem to genuinely love Kareena.”

On the work front, after the success of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is now gearing for the release of Ekta Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders, whose first look poster was unveiled a few days back. Saif Ali Khan, will next be seen in Devara. He was last seen in Adipurush, which turned out to be a box office dud.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rani Mukerji’s advice for Saif Ali Khan? Do let us know.

