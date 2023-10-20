Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Be it his films or his birthday; both are no less than festivals that are celebrated with full enthusiasm. Apart from celebrating birthdays and Eid with family, SRK has also been following a tradition of celebrating it with his fans in his own way. On the occasion of his birthday on November 2, every year and on Eid, the ‘Jawan‘ actor makes sure to greet his fans by coming out and just waving out at them and blowing kisses.

But did you know how the trend of SRK coming out to wave at his fans started? Well, it’s thanks to Gauri Khan and their kids pushing him to do it. We recently came across an old video of SRK where he’s talking about the same and revealing how much it mean to him. Scroll down to know.

In this old video, Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, “My wife started making me do this and my kids. They said, ‘It’s really stupid, people keep waiting. You should wave out to them when you’re at home’. So I did. This is the closest anyone, who does not know me, gets to see me really. I don’t dress up for his occasion. I don’t give a speech. Maybe if 10 years more it continues, maybe I’ll start speaking to the people on a megaphone. If I’d a choice I’d start dancing here and let them have a great entertaining evening without charging for it anything.”

Further adding, “I am actually planning to make a little place out there where they can see me better. Put on a little music, do a little dance. So, they go back home with this experience.” Watch the video below:

Reacting to his statement, a user commented, “SRK ko dekhne ke liye hi mumbai jana hai mujhe bas,” while sharing her experience another user wrote, “I remember my first time outside mannat on his bday. Was so worried because there was no space to stand and people were going crazy. But when I saw him I was screaming and shouting and after everything went silent I realised I had tears all over my face even though I was smiling the whole time! Can never ever forget!”

A third one wrote, “Imagine the craze when SRK starts dancing and speaking to people outside Mannat.”

Fourth one commented, “He’s come to dancing, maybe one day he’ll converse too.”

On the work front, after massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of Dunki, which will hit the big screens on Christmas, marking a box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. But before that his cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is most-anticipated.

