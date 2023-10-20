Time and again, we have seen Bollywood celebrities giving their own takes on nepotism in the industry, and one from the list is Aamir Khan. Last year, the superstar was asked about the same, responding to which he slammed the debate and said people who believe this are stupid. Aamir is also known as Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood. After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has been staying away from the limelight.

Earlier at an event, the actor had bashed the debate and revealed that he never helped his son land a project in the film while giving an open challenge to the world, asking if they know who his sister is. Scroll down.

Last year, during his appearance at the ABP Ideas Of India in Mumbai, when Aamir Khan was asked about nepotism, he said, “Aap usko le rahe ho jo kaam theek nahi jaanta hai, aur usko chodh rahe ho jo kaam jaanta hai. Usko main nepotism nahi bolta hoon, bewakoofi bolta hoon. (Loose translation: If a filmmaker rejects a talented artist on the basis of the fact that he is an outsider and rather, takes a star kid who probably might not be as good as an artist than the person being rejected, then that filmmaker is harming himself by taking the risk of ruining his film.)”

Aamir Khan further gave two examples of his life about sister Nikhat Khan and son Junaid Khan and said, “Meri ek behan hai unka naam hai Nikhat, woh TV mein actor hai. Challenge deta hoon kisi ko nahi pata hoga. Meri real sister hai Nikhat Khan Hegde, she’s married to Santosh Hegde. She does television and nobody knows she’s my sister. Not even the people casting her.”

He further said, “Mera beta hai Junaid, usne abhi pheli film ki shooting complete ki hai. Isse phele who 15 dafa reject ho chuka hai. Acting theatre seekhne ke baad, woh alag alag jagha gaya kaam maang ne. Mujhse nahi maanga kaam naa maine bola main kaam dunga. Woh gaya casting directors ke offices me, woh bahar wait karna tha aur jab chance milta tha who audition deta tha. Audition deke woh fail hota tha aur koi role nahi mila, ultimately ek role usko mil gaya. Ab woh mera beta hai main 10 jagha phone kar sakta tha.”

“(Loose translation: My son did not ask for work from me, neither did I offer him work. He went to different casting directors, got rejected umpteen times, and finally landed himself a role for which he has completed shooting recently. If I wanted, I could have just rang up people and asked them to cast him but I did not.)”

He concludes by saying that he personally believes that if one knows the work, then no one can stop them, but if they don’t, then no matter what they do, nothing can be done.

Soon after the video resurfaced on the web, netizens shared their views on the same. As a user wrote, “He launched (and relaunched after failure) his nephew Imran but he’s so principled that he wouldn’t do the same for his son. Sure. Aamir himself was launched by his uncle, Mansoor Khan. They don’t need to create a bunch of lies just because some people have learned the word nepotism recently. Everyone is allowed to help their family if they want to.”

While another said, “He’s getting his below avg looking son to audition for YRF & Dharma but suuuuure being related is not helping him.

