Salman Khan recently broke the internet when he announced Arijit Singh would be giving his voice for Bhaijaan’s next film, Tiger 3. Now, the first glimpse of the said song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, has been dropped, and while Bhaijaan and Katrina Kaif seem like they are ready to rock a party, netizens had mixed reactions to the song.

Some could not digest the looks of the actors, while others found it strikingly similar to what they had previously seen. Others tried decoding the film’s plot through the song.

Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the song, and people could not stop reacting to the same. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song releases on October 23, but the internet is already not impressed much.

A user on Reddit discussed how the song was striking, similar to Swag Se Swagat, and wrote, “Yrf memo to the music composer, lyricist, choreographer, director, production design: zyada experiment mat karna bas Swag se Swagat type hi banao, woh chala tha.” Some found it better than Pathaan. A user commented, “Far better than Jhoome jo ja*haan.” Another echoed the same thought, “Jhoome Jo pathan baj raha h aisa laga.”

Some could not help but notice Katrina Kaif’s changed look. A comment read, “Katrina has her Bhoot Police face in this.” Others tried decoding the plot of the film. A comment read, “Why will they dance in the middle of the family crisis?” Another comment read, “Ok, so they officially Confirmed. No one gonna die in this film otherwise, why will they give us a dance number in end credit.”

A user tried to break the assumption and wrote, “What if it’s not in the film and is just a promotional song?” However, another comment argued, “Nah, it is probably like Pathaan, like a celebration song. Why would they make an extra song for Tiger 3 when there is hype enough. And in Ek Tha Tiger, Mashallah was also at the end etc., seems like a pattern for the universe now.”

You can watch the glimpse of Leke Prabhu Ka Naam here.

