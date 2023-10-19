2023 has been a year of comebacks. While Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback in films and Box Office, Akshay Kumar also made a comeback with good films. Hindi films, in particular, made a comeback at the leaderboard while the audiences made a comeback in the theatres. But let’s switch the gears from professional fronts to personal ones. The year 2023 saw a lot of patch-ups involving names like Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Arijit Singh, and, precisely, 15 Bollywood celebs!

Yes, we counted those names and could recall as many as 13 Bollywood celebrities who kept aside their differences and went for a warm, cordial hug this year. Call it uniting times in testing times for the industry or call it maturity, but seeing these stars together was a shocker for their fans.

Star of the year, Sunny Deol, who delivered a surprising hit with Gadar 2, had a lot of patch-ups this year. While he complained about the whole industry not standing up for him when Gadar became a blockbuster in 2001, this time, he personally invited everyone to share Gadar 2‘s success, and guess what? Everyone did oblige him with their presence!

So we decided to recall this year of the Great ‘Milan’ of the superstars you must have never thought would come together!

Salman Khan & Arijit Singh

It started from a very small pun-intended joke cracked by the Channa Mereya singer at an award function hosted by the Sultan actor, which offended his petite ego so much that he allegedly barred the singer as his voice in films. The world came to know about this when Arijit rendered a public apology, pleading with the superstar to not cancel his voice for a song in Sultan, letting the world know about their differences, and winning this battle against the Khan superstar with all the sympathies on his side!

Cut to 2023. Arijit was spotted at Salman’s home a few days ago, and now, his song, for the first time, has made its way to Tiger 3, with Salman promoting the song!

Sunny Deol & Aamir Khan

People believe that Aamir Vs Sunny started with Lagaan Vs Gadar when both of their films clashed at the Box Office. But this cold war started way before when Aamir’s Dil clashed with Sunny’s Ghayal. They once again slashed in 1996 with Raja Hindustani and Ghatak before they settled down for a final battle in 2001. After the two films clashed, Sunny Deol sat down for an interview claiming, “Gadar ne jo dandha kia woh uska not even 2%-5% dandha hoga jo Lagaan ne kia tha.” Cut to 2023, Aamir Khan not only celebrated Gadar 2’s success with Sunny Deol, he has also announced his next production titled Lahore, where Sunny will play the lead!

Sunny Deol & Rajkumar Santoshi

As we talk of Lahore starring the Gadar actor and produced by the PK superstar, we cannot let go of the director Rajkumar Santoshi, who once had a public fallout with his Damini actor. Santoshi and Sunny were a dream team delivering Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, but they parted ways with Lajja. It was claimed by Santoshi that Sunny walked out of the film after his costumes were prepared, but Sunny, in an interview with Filmfare, revealed, “I was excited about doing Lajja, but please ask Mr Santoshi why he threw me out.” In fact, he even irkingly said, “Rajkumar Santoshi is not my friend. He never was. I gave him a break as a director. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Cut to 2023, the dream team is back again, all thanks to producer Aamir Khan, who might have acted as the mediator to sort out their differences.

Shah Rukh Khan & Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol seems to be the man of patch-ups this year as he opened up to this industry after Gadar 2’s success, and everyone welcomed him with open arms, including his Darr rival Shah Rukh Khan. Both the superstars never went on record to admit there was a problem, but everyone knew what the problem was. A misunderstanding that was generated by Yash Chopra, who in his mind was working towards what was best for his film, but Sunny felt cheated when his ‘supposed’ lead role for Darr got sidelined with the film turning into an anti-hero film, glorifying and empathizing with the negative lead Shah Rukh Khan. Sunny once confessed that he tore his jeans in anger and on the set once and decided to never work with Yash Chopra ever in his life. However, he never shared a platform with Shah Rukh Khan as well.

Cut to 2023, Shah Rukh Khan not only graced Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success bash, infact their videos went viral in a jiffy.

Sonu Nigam-Bhushan Kumar

If ‘Kitne ajeeb rishte hain yahaan pe’ could have a visual, it needs to be Sonu Nigam and T-series ke maalik Bhushan Kumar. The Music Mogul was allegedly accused of being a ‘music mafia’ by Sonu with Bhushan’s wife Divya Khosla, targetting Sonu for being so thankless since it was a T-series which made him what he is today.

Cut to 2023, the feud ended with Sonu Nigam joining hands with Bhushan Kumar and bringing a music video this year, promoting his album Bitter Betrayals, revamping his classic old melodies.

Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar parted ways when the actor was ousted from Dostana 2, citing ‘unprofessional and unethical’ behavior. However, Kartik was never accused directly, but he was in the news till other filmmakers, including Sajid Nadiadwala, Ekta Kapoor, and Rohit Dhawan, decided to take a stand for him. Later, reports of everything fine between KJO and Kartik were doing rounds since the last year, but they made it official this year while posing together at IFFM. The filmmaker even hinted about a possible collaboration with the Shehzada actor.

Cut to 2023, there are reports that suggest that Kartik Aaryan might grace the Koffee with Karan couch; however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Check out this video of their fun banter, which was shared by Viral Bhayan’s Instagram Handle.

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan

This Love, Aaj Kal couple went from off-screen to on-screen in a blink and parted ways soon after their film collapsed. It all happened on Karan Johar’s couch, where Sara admitted her attraction towards Kartik and wanted Karan to pass the message. However, reports of their break up soon took over after Kartik’s name was linked with Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday as well. In fact, Sara, on Karan’s couch, admitted that her ‘ex is everyone’s ex’, and that is why she dumped him.

Cut to 2023, Sara Ali Khan paid a visit to Kartik Aaryan’s home at his Ganpati celebration, and their video sparked a patch-up rumor instantly. Their pictures were shared by Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur

We are not very sure if this ‘feud’ existed or not, but Adi and Shraddha were the ‘it’ couple during their Aashiqui 2 days. Their crackling chemistry on and off-screen made people assume they were dating. However, they never admitted or refused it. Rumors of their break up started doing the rounds after their film OK Jaanu, and they were never seen together again!

Cut to 2023, the two superstars re-united at a Ganpati Pooja, and their warm hug again went viral. Fans even manifested a new movie starring them. Their video was shared by an Instagram page crazyycrossovers.

Deol Siblings!

The iconic Deol half-siblings have never gone on record to praise or diss each other. Sunny & Bobby Deol, and Esha & Ahana Deol have always maintained a cordial distance from each other, respecting their mothers, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, respectively. Dharmendra’s half-family’s absence from Sunny Deol‘s son Karan Deol’s wedding, in fact, was a matter of joke on the internet for many days.

Cut to Gadar 2’s success in 2023, Esha Deol not only held a screening for the film, but the Deol siblings posed for cameras together, a rarity that won the internet.

Well, that is all for this year. While we go back to manifesting some more patch-ups for the next year, you might revisit the names again because we understand they are too many shockers to digest in a single go!

