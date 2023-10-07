Back in 2009, Sonu Nigam’s Chiggy Wiggy became an overnight sensation. From radio stations to clubs, Chiggy Wiggy was played everywhere. However, while a portion of fans loved the song, many were left disappointed with AR Rahman’s cliche music track. When it comes to maestros like AR Rahman, the expectations are sky-high and Blue’s entire music album failed to meet expectations.

The Deewana singer was also not very happy with how it turned out. In a recent interview, Sonu called the song ‘bekaar’ (not good) and questioned why AR Rahman made such a song in the first place.

Speaking to Red FM, the Sonu Nigam said, “Chiggy Wiggy bohot hi bekaar gana hai. I don’t like the song at all. I don’t know why Rahman made such a bad song. I mean, how can they get Kylie Minogue on board and make such a bad song. I felt good that he thought about me for the song, but with Kylie Minogue, the standards could have been increased. But sometimes, even Rahman can make mistakes. But I do not like the song at all. The song could have been much better. With Kylie Minogue, we could have made a song of her level. I tried a lot to sing this song on stage and revive it.”

The song also featured Kylie Minogue, who starred in the song with Akshay Kumar, and became a sensation in India after appearing in the film. In an earlier interview with ANI Kylie spoke about her experience of working in Bollywood, “Working with AR Rahman was a real thrill. It was a rather different style for me and it kind of lived in its own world but what is surprising is how many people remember it and mention it to me. Maybe it’s having a revival?”

Sonu Nigam’s Chiggy Wiggy became a nationwide craze and Kylie a popular name amongst the youth after the release of Blue. The film, however, failed at the box office and left fans disappointed.

