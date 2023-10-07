Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her beauty is famous worldwide. A few days back, the diva left her fans cheering when pictures of her with Kendall Jenner went viral. The pictures were from Paris Fashion Week where Aishwarya attended the event with Aaradhya and supermodel Kendall Jenner. While Aishwarya and Kendall’s pictures went viral, the actress’ recent snaps have called for attention for all the wrong reasons.

The Devdas actress recently shared some gorgeous pictures flaunting her freshly done hair and a beautiful black dress. However, looks like netizens are convinced that the pictures shared are totally photoshopped.

As soon as Aishwarya shared the pictures, many fans started commenting. While one wrote, “This is definitely air brushed on multiple levels . This isn’t her figure or her face anymore . Why don’t ppl embrace gaining weight positively with age ? I mean such an educated woman I wouldn’t expect to fall for beauty brushes,” another wrote, “As much as I want to say gorgeous it also is very clearly visible how much this picture is photoshopped… all the videos for the Paris fashion week showed the real figure.”

Another netizen wrote that at least the actress managed to change her hairstyle,”At least you changed your hairstyle, looking good.” However, another Instagram user pointed out that Aishwarya has the same hairstyle since ages, “Hello there great outfit but she should fire her hairdresser. Her hair looks awful. You would think an actress at that stature could afford better hairstylist!”

For those wondering what the superstar wore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked an intricate white embroidery dress designed by Manish Malhotra. Manish shared her pictures and wrote, “The very beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb elegant and stunning in a custom made classic black n white ensemble .. styling @aasthasharma @lorealindia @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld.”

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan’s daughter and Aishwarya’s niece made her Paris Fashion Week debut this season.

Well, photoshopped or not, Aishwarya looks gorgeous and there is questioning that!

