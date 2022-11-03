Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy, along with Ranveer Singh as MC Sher, and since then, he has been roaring in the Hindi film industry with back-to-back movies. He was last seen in the movie, Gehraiyaan and is currently gearing up for his next, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.

However, apart from his professional life, it’s his personal life that often leads the headlines. There have been a lot of speculations about his dating life. Rumours are rife that Siddhant is allegedly dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and now, the actor has finally talked about it in the media. Scroll below to find out!

As reported in Indian Express, in a recent media interaction with Goodtimes, Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about his dating life and shared that one rumour that he wants to become true. When Siddhant was asked to share that rumour, he said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda’s dating rumours began to speculate when their social media handles started to reflect almost similar posts. They were even spotted at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash and their dance video with Shah Rukh Khan had gone crazy viral on the internet. A few days back, at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, the two were again spotted and when a pap cheekily asked Siddhant, “Navya ji aa rahe hai”, the actor can be seen giving a bizarre folding hands reaction with a blushed smile. Well, even though the duo has never accepted or denied their relationship, their public appearance and social media banter point to something else.

