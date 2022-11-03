Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the world. He enjoys an enormous fan following not just in India but throughout the world. The superstar’s beautiful residence Mannat is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city.

Several fans often gather outside his bungalow to take pictures. King Khan recently celebrated his 57th birthday and his fans gathered outside of his Bandra residence, ‘Mannat’. The superstar even waved at his fans and greeted them with his iconic pose. While his residence, which is worth ₹200 crores today, is one of the most expensive properties but what other expensive things does SRK own? Let’s find out.

A Villa At The Palm Jumeirah In Dubai

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few celebrities who own a property in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. As per the MensXP report, the property is valued at Rs 100 crores and it was a gift from a property developer. Gauri Khan has done the interior design and decor of this home. Superstar Salman Khan and English former football player David Beckham also own properties in the Emirati city.

A House In London

Among several properties owned by King Khan, a luxurious villa in Central London’s posh Park Lane is one of them. As per the report, this beautiful London Villa is worth a whopping ₹172 crores and is one of the top contributors to Shah Rukh Khan‘s net worth.

A holiday home in Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a holiday home in Alibaug. Often the superstar throws parties here. His 51st birthday party was held here and it was star-studded. Spread over an area of 19,960 square meters, this sea-facing bungalow comes with a private helipad and is worth ₹15 crores.

A Bugatti Veyron

The German sports car is one of the most expensive cars in King Khan’s garage. The sports car costs around Rs 12 crores. Bugatti Veyron is one of the fastest cars in the world and it can go from a speed of 0-100 km/hour within 2.5 seconds.

Customised Vanity Van

Many celebrities in the entertainment industry own vanity vans. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van is unique and it is valued at Rs 4 crore. Designed by Dilip Chhabria, it took 40-60 days to create SRK’s vanity van.

Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe

The superstar is one of the few celebrities who owns a Rolls Royce. If the Financial Express report is to be believed, this car would have cost him around ₹7 crores.

Bentley Continental GT

Shah Rukh Khan has a fleet of cars and Bentley Continental GT is one of the most-priced possession. SRK’s Bentley is worth ₹4 crores. This car comes with a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a power output of 500 bhp and a torque output of 600 Nm.

A stake in Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The other owners of KKR are Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. The brand value of KKR is ₹600 crores, as per reports.

Red Chillies Entertainment & VFX

Shah Rukh Khan owns a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment. After the dissolution of SRK’s production house, Dreamz Unlimited, he launched Red Chillies with his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2002. Red Chillies also has a VFX studio and reports claim that the annual turnover of the production house is about ₹500 crores.

