Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has worked with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale, wished the actor on his 57th birthday.

The actress, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy-horror movie Bhediya, took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared a set of two pictures which show her in the company of SRK.

Wishing her co-star from Dilwale on his birthday, Kriti Sanon wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday to the man who made me believe in love @iamsrk”.

Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Hindi cinema debut with Deewana after working in the then-nascent medium and state-controlled medium of television – Doordarshan.

He did a few serials like ‘Fauji’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ before he stepped into the world of films.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has become a megastar in the Indian entertainment industry and a global icon with an illustrious business portfolio as well.

