He came, he conquered and he ruled. Shah Rukh Khan’s name is synonymous with romance and rightly so. The Badshah of Bollywood, King Khan has earned this title with his finesse on screen, his unmatchable energy and his passion. King Khan made his debut in 1992 with a classic film, Deewana. His performance started an incredible journey of a superstar in making.

As King Khan turns a year older, here are five reasons why you should revisit the star’s debut film Deewana, which will air on Sony MAX 2 on November 2, 2022 at 9 PM.

1. Bewitching Story

Although built on the eternal Bollywood theme of love, the film showcases an unconventional dynamic. The movie is a classic love triangle between a pop-star Ravi (played by Rishi Kapoor), Kajal (played by Divya Bharati) and Raja (played by Shah Rukh Khan). The story begins with an intense romance between Ravi and his partner Kajal, who are married. Ravi’s jealous uncle gets him killed and leaves Kajal crushed. The plot takes a twist with the start of a new love story between the widower Kajal and Raja who is a wealthy businessman. Upon pressure from Ravi’s mother, Kajal agrees to marry Raja. But the happy ending is ruined when Ravi mysteriously comes back to life.

2. Magnificent performances-

The entire ensemble cast has given outstanding performances. The legendary Rishi Kapoor has performed admirably in this role. Shah Rukh Khan with his first major film role proved he is the long-shot favourite. He portrayed skills with admirable and compelling expressions and delivery. Divya Bharti shines as the movie’s heart and soul. Her performance is endearing and encapsulating.

3. Refreshing Music-

Nadeem Shravan’s music is fantastic. From Teri Ummeed Tera Intezaar to Sochenge Tumhe Pyar, every song is a treat for the audience. These melodious songs feature the voices of legendary singers like Saadhana Sargam, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Vinod Rathod. There is an impeccable flow of songs with the storyline which adds an unquestionable amount of glamour and entertainment quotient to the film.

4. Complete package of entertainment-

The film is the perfect blend of perfection—dialogues, background music, thrills and action, cinematography, and art direction. The movie appeals to the audience in a different way because it is exactly on the verge of transitioning from the eighties into the nineties in terms of aesthetics- full of corny, cliche scenes but still packs a punch. You can see the Bollywood innocence and the 90s flair present in this movie and songs that have made generations groove.

5. Shah Rukh Khan-

Shah Rukh Khan established his reign from day one. For a debutant, his performance was beyond admirable. With his undeniably youthful charm and dreamy eyes, he became the heartthrob of the nation. Undoubtedly, SRK is the king of romance and delivers a standout act in the film. The classic and timeless look of SRK with his flawless acting wins over the hearts and minds of people.

