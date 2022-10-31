Bollywood’s most loved stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a massive fan following. While they’ve starred together in multiple projects, one of their early videos has resurfaced on the web for all the adorable reasons. That apart, SRK and PeeCee are one of the most talked about actor duos, who were reportedly seeing each other. As per media reports, the actors have had an interesting yet controversial love story in the past.

Currently, SRK is gearing up for his comeback film. PC on the other hand is enjoying the best phase of her life motherhood with husband Nick Jonas.

In the viral old ad, Shah Rukh Khan is seen getting down from a luxurious car and being welcomed by a sea of fans. He’s further seen giving his autography to fans on notebooks and on posters. However later, the time stands still and Priyanka Chopra comes to the forefront to meet SRK who then given her his autography on her hand.

Ever since the video surfaced on the web, fans have gone berserk on this old ad video. Both the actors had teamed up for Home Trade.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “The Outer World documentary with SRK, which had them follow Shah Rukh around during his Temptation tour with Rani, Saif, Preity, Arjun and PC. PC has a very junior star /nervous energy around SRK. Also I think PC was with Akshay then.” While another wrote, “They had agniastra chemistry, n srk or pc haven’t had such chemistry with any1 else since each other. SRK pc topic should have a seprate flair now come on they deserve it.”

One reddit user wrote, “Gauri decided that SRK is not gonna trade Home for PC.”

Another comment read, “Someone should make movie about srk pc? It will be sure hit… Someone should gather the courage to cast themselves into the same movie… Anyone watch the movie Silsila (1981 film)? I heard rumor that It is based on real life triangle (amitabh bachchan rekha jaya )?”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in War director Siddharth Aanand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

