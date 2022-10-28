Married for nearly three decades, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been ideal couples for many. They had a dreamy love story that one could only wish for. From teenage love to following different religious faiths and fighting all odds in Mumbai to creating an envious empire – the two are truly an admirable couple.

Both SRK and Gauri have largely stayed away from controversies. However, a few years ago, several reports speculated that King Khan had an affair with his Don co-star Priyanka Chopra. Rumours of their affair were quite rife in the tinsel town.

Some reports even claimed that when Gauri Khan came to know about her husband Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were entwined in an alleged affair, she was ready to give him a divorce. Grapevines even suggested that Gauri even forbade SRK to work with PeeCee going forward, reports Her Zindagi.

While there’s no confirmation on the reports, King Khan and Priyanka did not get back together for any project yet. It is said that the two stays steer clear of each other’s path. Some even say that some of the creme-de-la-creme directors and production houses had stopped giving Priyanka any work in Gauri’s support.

A few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan too reacted to the reported affair with Priyanka Chopra. He referred to her as a good friend and said, “To be honest, I can be a little less confluent with the actors. But Priyanka always makes me comfortable. If my hair gets worn then she fixes it.” He also spoke about how it is good to work with friends you’re comfortable with. He stated, “It’s good to work with such friends. Apart from this, only I know what things I want to do inherently. When you work with an actor for so many hours and build a good relationship with each other, it brings great happiness. It only feels sad when outside people give a wrong name to this relationship.”

