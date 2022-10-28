Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most successful and bankable stars in Bollywood. The actor has become a hit machine and is giving box office hits back to back while also delivering brilliant performances. Kartik was spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday looking dapper as he stepped out of his Lamborghini Urus SUV and now netizens are reacting to his video on social media while trolling him for his style. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kartik enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 26 million followers on Instagram. He often shares reels and pictures of himself giving a sneak-peak of his personal and professional life to fans on the photo-sharing site. We also adore his pet dog ‘Katori’ who is often spotted on Kartik’s Instagram feed and she’s beyond cute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about his latest appearance, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as he arrived at the Mumbai airport in his luxury car Lamborghini Urus SUV. The actor was spotted in a casual look with a pair of denims that he styled with white t-shirt and blue bomber jacket.

Kartik Aaryan donned matching white sneakers to finish off this look and made a stylish entry at the airport. Celebrity paparazzi, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the video of actor, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the actor’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “sko luck bolte har film main same role aur acting karta phir bhi movie hit ho jaati hai. Ab iska time chalu hai 😃” Another user commented, “Isko q hitt kia hua film to main character iska tha he ni Bhool bhulya m” A third user commented, “Banda achha hai but film achhi ni mil Rahi.”

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan getting trolled by netizens for his latest appearance? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Gets Called As Upcoming Shah Rukh Khan For His Dapper Traditional Diwali Look, Netizens Say “Got Looks, Got Luck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram